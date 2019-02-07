‘Captain Marvel’: First Official Clip Features Extended Train Fight

Brie Larson raised money for the Captain Marvel Challenge on Ellen, but she also introduced the first official clip from the film, featuring the Captain taking on an agent on the top of a train.

A piece of this sequence was first seen in the initial trailers for the movie, but here we get to see an extended look at it, and Carol isn’t the only one involved here. The scene shows her fighting an agent (most likely a Skrull) on the top of the train as it zooms along, and following next to the train are Nick Fury and Phil Coulson in Fury’s car.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At one point she gets knocked down from the train and is hanging on to the side. She then is able to roll back up to the roof as Fury and Coulson get off the freeway and follow the train on the tracks. She then blasts something in front of her and then powers up her fist and slams it into the roof, creating a hole that she can jump through before the train enters the tunnel.

You can check out the clip in the video above.

This is also the first time we’ve seen Danvers, Coulson, and Fury all together in a scene, and since Carol is still wearing her Starforce uniform (or Vers as you might call it), we figure this is pretty early on in the film.

While Brie was on Ellen she also helped raise another $10,000 for the Captain Marvel Challenge by dancing along with several videos alongside Twitch, and if you want to see that whole clip you can check it out right here.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!