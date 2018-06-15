‘Captain Marvel’ Footage Description From CineEurope

While the footage itself is still being kept under wraps, some Marvel fans are revealing what the studio showed in regards to Captain Marvel at CineEurope.

The footage shown for Captain Marvel consisted of mostly behind the scenes footage from the project, meant to “introduce people to Carol Danvers” according to MCU Cosmic. The video package also highlighted Captain Marvel as the new face and leader of the franchise, saying “Captain Marvel is about to take the lead in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.” It isn’t mentioned in the report who specifically said that, but the footage also mentioned her powerset and made a point of illustrating how powerful she is.

Hopefully we’ll see the full footage at some point in the near future, though most of the materials presented by Marvel were constructed specifically for the CineEurope audience, so that might not happen.

It isn’t known when an actual full and official trailer will make its way to fans, but we’d bet it happens not crazy long after Ant-Man and The Wasp hits theaters, which is the last film cued up for Marvel before Captain Marvel hits theaters. After that, it is all hands on deck for Avengers 4, or at least the hands that are left after Thanos’ universe halving snap.

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Mar-Vell).

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.