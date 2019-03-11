‘Captain Marvel’ Recreated Classic Goose the Cat Scene From The Comics

Captain Marvel zoomed into theaters this weekend and with it brought the silver screen debut of Goose the Cat. As many critics hinted at weeks ago, Goose absolutely stole the show in most scenes the cat appeared in. In fact, one of those scenes was about as comic accurate as a movie can get.

WARNING: Spoilers for Captain Marvel up ahead. Proceed with caution if you haven’t watched the movie.

Though Goose uses its cat form for the majority of the film, the first time something appears amiss came when Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) was absolutely afraid of the cat — revealing to Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and company that Goose wasn’t a cat. Instead, Goose was a Flerken, a cat-like alien. That scene alone was pretty reminiscent of a shot in the comics where Rocket Raccoon was afraid of the Flerken.

But viewers didn’t find out exactly what a Flerken was until later in the movie. With Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Monica Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) being cornered on Mar-Vell’s (Annette Bening) ship in space, Goose finally comes to the aid, expanding tentacles from its mouth. The Flerken then proceeds to eat a handful of aggressive Kree soldiers.

Now that shot, on the other hand, is nearly panel-to-panel accurate to a page in Captain Marvel #7 (2014), down to the hallway the scene takes place in.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

What’d you think of Goose’s role in Captain Marvel? Were you surprised to see a Flerken in live-action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

