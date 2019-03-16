‘Captain Marvel’s Goose the Cat Gets His Very Own TV Spot

It’s hard to argue that some of Captain Marvel‘s funniest moments had a certain adorable cat featured in them, and Marvel Studios knows it. Goose the cat was a constant highlight in just about any scene he was in, including a few that even longtime fans of the Captain Marvel comics didn’t see coming. It stands to reason then that the studio would start to capitalize on Goose’s suddenly rising star, and a new TV spot for the film makes no bones about showcasing him. The studio wasn’t the only one to fall in love with Goose either, as you can tell from all the compliments he’s getting.

The new TV spot features several clips of Goose’s scenes, though nothing too spoilery is included. We do get part of the scene where he is identified as a threat, as well as the one where Nick Fury initially meets the little guy. We also see that hilarious sequence from the ship where he is jettisoned to the back of it and isn’t too happy about. We even get to see that adorable scene where he snuggles against the dashboard.

The best part is probably Goose floating in the air with the gravity in the ship turned off, pawing at the Now Playing text, and honestly, if you didn’t already love him (are you heartless?) you will have to now.

Implementing Goose was always something directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck wanted to do, and we can’t blame them one bit.

“Definitely always,” Boden told the Empire Podcast. “It was one of the very very first ideas when we were all getting in a room together with the guys at Marvel and our co-writer. We were throwing ideas on a blackboard with no idea what the structure of the story is gonna be, just like what might we want to see from the comics in this movie, that was definitely one of like the very top things we always wanted to see in the movie. It’s so awesome in the comics. I mean…a cat…who’s a Flerken…who has pocket dimensions? I mean that is, there was no way that wasn’t going to end up in this movie.”

