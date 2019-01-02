New ‘Captain Marvel’ Video Asks How You Will Go Higher, Further, Faster in 2019

Marvel wants Captain Marvel fans to bounds into 2019 going “higher, further, faster.”

Marvel has taken Carol Danvers’ signature motto and turned it into a hashtag. They’ll use that hashtag to get fans inspired by the character before the Marvel Studios film hits theaters in March.

To celebrate the character, Disney will release new Captain Marvel products at Disney Parks, the shopDisney website, and Disney Store locations ahead of the film’s debut on International Women’s Day.

The character of Captain Marvel will appear at Disney Parks beginning with the Disney Cruise Line next week for Marvel Day at Sea. She will then begin appearing at Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disney Resort.

You can get a taste of the event in the video above.

Captain Marvel retail products have begun their rollout. Licensees include Hasbro, Funko, LEGO, Invicta, Stance, Diff, Bioworld, Fast Forward, Her Universe, Jaya, C-Life and Mad Engine. shopDisney also has some exclusive Captain Marvel items that will begin appearing in Disney Store locations in February.

Disney and Marvel will also be releasing tie-in material that provides some backstory for Carol Danvers before her big screen debut. Also, Captain Marvel will be featured in in-game events across the Marvel Games line throughout the month of February.

The “higher, further, faster” slogan was used in the Captain Marvel teaser released on New Year’s Eve. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson invited fans to take that motto to heart and is giving away a Captain Marvel jacket from Her Universe.

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s and tells Carol’s origin story. After having her memory of Earth wiped and being conscripted into the elite Kree squad called Starforce, Danvers finds herself caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races that threatens to turn Earth into its next front.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, from a screenplay written by Boden & Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, based on a story by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers 4 on May 3rd, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.