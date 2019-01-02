‘Captain Marvel’ Hot Toys Figure Teaser Revealed

Captain Marvel will be getting the star treatment when her movie rolls out later this year, and that rollout includes a stellar new figure from Hot Toys.

Hot Toys makes some of the most detailed and likeness accurate figures around, and the company recently teased that their lineup will grow to include Captain Marvel. The new image shows Captain Marvel mostly from the neck down, though we do see some of her face before the image cuts off. They are probably saving her face for the full reveal since Hot Toys puts an emphasis on how accurate their likenesses are to the actors playing them on screen, and we’re pretty sure they will be on the ball when it comes to making the figure look like Brie Larson.

While we don’t get to see the likeness just yet, the rest of the figure looks amazing. The suit looks spot-on, and Hot Toys always goes the extra mile when it comes to texture and the little details that bring a costume to life. In the teaser, she has glowing hands, and we’re sure that will be one of several swappable hands that come with the figure.

As for what else the figure will come with, we’re thinking possibly a swappable head (in full Binary mode), a small Goose figure, and a sash. That last one is pure wish fulfillment for me, but hey, it could still happen!

You can check out the teaser image above.

“Discover what makes her a hero.

As we step into the year of 2019, Hot Toys is very excited to share this preview with our passionate fans the new 1/6th scale collectible figure of Captain Marvel!

Continue to stay tuned with us for the arrival of this powerful new hero!

Happy New Year!

#CaptainMarvel in theaters March 8, 2019.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019.

What do you think of the figure? Let us know in the comments!