‘Captain Marvel’ Reveals New Look at Jude Law’s Starforce Leader

Empire has debuted an all-new look at Jude Law‘s character in Captain Marvel, leaving fans scratching their heads when trying to discover clues about who the actor will be playing in the film. Check out the all-new photo below before the film hits theaters on March 8th.

The outlet merely describes him as a “Starforce leader,” though this vague hint is unlikely to satiate fans who hope to discover his identity before the film debuts.

One of the biggest hints we’ve gotten about the character came last month when a new photo of the character debuted on the official Captain Marvel website. The photo described, “Jude Law as Mar-Vell, the leader of Starforce.” Hours later, the photo’s caption was changed to remove references to Mar-Vell.

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As fans are left scouring every source they can find to confirm who Law will be playing, the actor previously revealed he can’t even give that information up to his family.

“I can’t tell you anything,” Law said during an appearance on The Late Late Show. “I can tell you Brie Larson plays Marvel. Captain Marvel. My kids were literally jumped on because they hadn’t signed these contracts when we went in. I’m just showing them around having a happy family day out. They got leapt on and paperwork flashed in front of them. So they kind of know what’s going on but I wasn’t allowed to tell them the name. I’m one of those people, if you say a little bit, you say everything. So I just have to keep quiet about everything. I haven’t told anyone my name in it even or anything.”

Captain Marvel stars Larson, Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, and Clark Gregg. The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, from a screenplay written by Boden & Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, based on a story by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse.

Find out more about Law’s character when Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 8th.

