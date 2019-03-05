Kevin Feige Confirms Stan Lee Has Another Cameo After ‘Captain Marvel’

The passing of Stan Lee hit the Marvel fandom hard last year, but the icon hasn’t been forgotten. The MCU’s success is due in great part to the writer, and it seems Lee will have an impact on the franchise beyond Captain Marvel.

The recent news about a future Lee cameo comes courtesy of Kevin Feige. The head of Marvel Studios made an appearance at the red carpet premiere of Captain Marvel this week, and it was there he opened up about the tradition of Lee’s cameos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My memory of it is that it started a tradition on X-Men … that was the first time I was in on it where he was a hot dog vendor,” the producer said.

Continuing, Feige said the days Lee hit a set to film were celebrated by the whole crew, and Captain Marvel was not the final film to enjoy his presence.

“It became a holiday on set,” Feige said. “It became a nation holiday when he was on set up through this movie and an upcoming one as well.”

Fans know Captain Marvel will have a cameo from Lee, but the next film mentioned by Feige is up in the air. There is a chance the fan-favorite writer filmed a bit for Avengers: Endgame before he passed away, but Spider-Man: Far From Home is also on the docket. Of course, Marvel Studios may take an obscure route and save the cameo for a yet-announced film, but fans are hoping Lee’s final cameo will held bring the MCU to a climax when the fourth Avengers film drops in April.

As for Lee’s bit in Captain Marvel, the film’s directors did tease his role during a recent interview. Speaking with Fox 5, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck said they were honored to meet the legend.

“It’s just great when he comes on set, it’s a real honor to meet him. He’s a legend in this business and, uh, everyone really like pays attention and people come out of the woodwork, you know, some crew member you didn’t even know will come out trying to shake his hand,” Fleck said.

So, which film do you think Lee will pop into after Captain Marvel? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!