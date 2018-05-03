Gemma Chan Shares Photo From ‘Captain Marvel’ Set

Captain Marvel is the latest Marvel Studios venture to enter production, and one cast member is celebrating in a very particular way.

Gemma Chan, who is set to play Minn-Erva in the upcoming film, recently shared a photo of her cast chair on the film’s set. You can check it out below.

Chan is best known for her role on the AMC series Humans, as well as appearances in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Submarine. Next, Chan is expected to star in the adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians, as well as in the Margot Robbie-led biopic Mary Queen Of Scots.

In the comics, Minn-Erva travels to Earth in search of Mar-Vell, hoping to mate with him and progress the Kree bloodline. She later teams up with Captain Atlas, becoming a member of the Kree Starforce and causing quite a bit of trouble in the Kree/Shi’ar War.

As with when Chan was cast earlier this year, there’s no telling exactly how Minn-Erva will factor into Captain Marvel. But considering the fact that Mar-Vell will appear in the movie (portrayed by Jude Law), there’s a chance that her comic dynamic with him could be explored, or that she plays a role in the film’s Kree-Skrull War.

Considering the event that the film will explore – as well as its place in between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 – fans are certainly looking forward to Captain Marvel. And according to those involved with the film, that wait will be worth it.

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet said in a recent interview. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

Are you excited to see Captain Marvel? Let us know what you think in the comments below.