‘Captain Marvel’ Movie Poster Released

Marvel Studios has released the first official poster for Captain Marvel.

The poster shows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) standing in her Captain Marvel uniform between hangar doors bearing her logo. The tagline reads “Higher. Further. Faster,” which a 2014 Captain Marvel story by Kelly Sue DeConnick and David Lopez.

The new poster accompanies the release of the first Captain Marvel trailer, which was released this morning.

“I never saw myself doing something like this, mostly because I like being anonymous,” Larson told EW in a recent interview. “I like disappearing into characters, and I always felt like if I was out in the public eye too much, it potentially limits you in the future. Just seeing a character who says how she feels and says what’s on her mind and doesn’t let people stand in her way is incredibly empowering.

“I was an introvert with asthma before this movie,” Larson said. “I really thought when they hired me, ‘I am the worst choice for an action movie.’ And I didn’t know that I had a little Keanu Reeves in me! Who knew? I’ve been joking that I’m going to go to the 2020 Olympics [for judo],” Larson says. “What’s funny is I’ve been saying it the last couple of weeks, and people are like, ‘Ahhhh,’ like they can’t tell if I’m serious or not. And honestly, I can’t tell if I’m serious or not! I’m really not. But now when I’m getting scripts of what to do next, I’m like, this has to be better than the Olympics. My bar is the Olympics. It’s a pretty high bar.”

Heres’ the official synopsis for Captain Marvel:

“Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee are the executive producers.”

Captain Marvel opens March 8, 2019.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.