First ‘Captain Marvel’ Movie Synopsis Released

The first synopsis for Marvel Studios‘ Captain Marvel has been released to celebrate the film beginning production.

“The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races,” the synopsis reads. “Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Brie Larson as set to star as the titular heroine, with Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury, along with Ben Mendelsohn and Jude Law. Cast members making surprising returns to the Marvel Cinemaitc Universe include Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser, and Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Pursuer.

Pace’s Ronan is less surprising than some of the others, given the “galactic war between two alien races” is a reference to the Kree-Skrull war taking place during the film. Ronan was first introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy as a Kree fanatical, eager to destroy planets with the aid of Thanos and his precious Infinity Stone.

Kevin Feige is the producer of Captain Marvel. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patty Whitcher and Stan Lee are executive producers, with Lars Winther serving as co-producer/first assistant director and David Grant serving as co-producer.

Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s creative team includes director of photography Ben Davis (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Doctor Strange,, Andy Nicholson (Gravity, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), costume designer Sanja Hays (The Fate of the Furious, Star Trek: Beyond), editors Elliot Graham (Steve Jobs, Molly’s Game) and Debbie Berman (Black Panther, Spider-Man: Homecoming), visual effects supervisor Christopher Townsend (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2“, stunt coordinator Jim Churchman (Doctor Strange, Ant-Man) and special effects supervisor Dan Sudick (Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther).

Based on the Marvel comic character first appearing in 1968, Captain Marvel continues the lineage of epic big-screen adventures chronicled in Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Marvel’s The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.