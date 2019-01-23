‘Captain Marvel’: New Image Calls For Revolution

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is almost ready for takeoff, and a new promotional image puts Revolution in the spotlight.

The anticipated Marvel Studios film is featured in the newest issue of Empire Magazine, and thanks to the new issue we’ve got a promotional image of Brie Larson in full costume. This image is a bit brighter than some of the other photos, giving us a great look at just how colorful the costume is.

As Larson stands tall the text reads Talking About A Revolution, and you can check out the photo below.

“CAPTAIN MARVEL promotional image has been officially revealed! (via: @empiremagazine)”.

Also included in Empire’s coverage are new images of the Starforce, the elite Kree military team led by Jude Law’s mystery character (expected to be Yon-Rogg), which you can check out here.

In the film, Larson’s Carol Danvers starts out very close to Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau, who both served in the Air Force. During our visit to the Captain Marvel set Lynch described the friendship between the two characters, and how Maria deals with her best friend suddenly disappearing completely.

“Her and Brie’s [Larson] character Carol Danvers are very close friends, they’re best friends, in fact,” Lynch said. “She had to go through a lot of grief when Carol disappeared and then suddenly she’s back, and she has to kind of reverse that grief and make it work for this, picking up of a friendship, which is kind of strange but ends up really beautifully. She’s just an incredible character to play. It’s nice to see someone on the page who doesn’t yet have a fully fleshed personality and who you can then inject wherever you want to. And that’s quite a treat, for a Marvel character, you know?”

While part of the movie takes place off Earth, Lynch said the moments they do show establish what the two mean to each other.

“You do get touches of moments to see how happy they were before and how happy they made each other,” Lynch said. “Because of that, when she comes back, you see why it affected her so much. You see why her death was such a big deal. And imagining my character now being the only female fighter pilot, African American as well, in the Air Force base would have been hell. So from her going from working with someone and actually being complete chums to being alone, and raising a child single-handedly with the help of their parents is a hellish experience and I could relate to that as well with having, losing someone myself. It’s hard. It’s not something…it’s a lot, isn’t it?”

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.