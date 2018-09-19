‘Captain Marvel’ Gets a New Logo

The initial logo for the film featured a deep, red font, and a gold trim surrounding all of the lettering. Even though this iteration of the logo hasn’t been in use for very long, it looks as though the creative team and studio wanted to give it a little sprucing up, so we all get to see a brand new style arrive with Brie Larson‘s titular heroine.

While the new take on the logo kept the color scheme, the texture and shape has definitely seen a change. This version of the Captain Marvel logo is much more three-dimensional than its predecessor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new logo below!

Anticipation for the debut Captain Marvel trailer reached all-time highs last week, when Good Morning America revealed that Brie Larson would be joining Tuesday’s show. This announcement came not long after the first photos and details from the film were released. When those initial information dumps arrive for upcoming films, a trailer usually follows.

Marvel fans have been asking about a Captain Marvel trailer for months now, ever since they first saw the ending of Avengers: Infinity War. In the film’s post-credits scene, just before he was dusted away by Thanos’ snap, Nick Fury made a mysterious call on an old pager. The final shot of the scene revealed Captain Marvel’s insignia on the pager, alluding to her debut.

Once Ant-Man and the Wasp hit theaters in July, all eyes turned to Captain Marvel, the next MCU film to arrive. Unfortunately, the wait is definitely a long one, as the film isn’t slated to arrive until March. There are still nearly six months until Captain Marvel’s theatrical release, but the trailer will definitely help hold everyone over until then.

What do you think of Captain Marvel‘s new logo? Will the arrival of Brie Larson’s new hero change the landscape of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2019.