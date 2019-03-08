‘Captain Marvel’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over How Nick Fury Loses His Eye

One of the defining traits of Nick Fury is that he has an eyepatch, with the super spy refusing to spill the details on how he earned the injury. With Captain Marvel chronicling Fury’s early days with S.H.I.E.L.D., we finally see how he suffered the damage, and no one in the audience saw it coming.
WARNING: Spoilers below for Captain Marvel
Early on in the film, Fury is involved in a car accident, which results in minor damage to his left eye. There are references to the injury, with Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) claiming that the damage is minor. Later in the film, Goose, who Fury believed was a cat but is actually an alien species, swipes at the same eye, leaving defined wounds. Fury also downplays this injury, only for the film’s final moments to confirm that he ultimately lost his eye from the injury.
Given Fury’s intense presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many viewers had assumed he lost the eye in an extreme combat situation, with the reveal that it was a scratch from a cat causing many passionate reactions across social media. While some audiences thought this was a hilarious reveal, others were disappointed and thought it made Fury seem like less of a formidable character.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the surprising reveal!
