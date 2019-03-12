‘Captain Marvel’ Post-Credits Scene Was Directed by the Russo Brothers

Marvel’s latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only introduced fans to a larger, cosmic struggle with the conflict between the Kree and the Skrull, but it also gave fans their first look of what’s next for the universe’s established heroes thanks to a post-credits scene — one that was directed by the Russo Brothers themselves.

Warning: Spoilers for Captain Marvel below.

The credits scene gives fans something they’ve been waiting for since Nick Fury sent a message into the ether via a 90s-era pager in Avengers: Infinity War and introduces Carol Danvers to the Avengers — or what’s left of them. In the scene, Bruce Banner, Captain America, War Machine, and Black Widow have held on to the pager and have been keeping it running since devastating effects of the snap. However, the pager suddenly stops working leading to a bit of panic among the group as to the need to get it going again. Fortunately, though, that won’t be necessary. The group turns around to discover Carol Danvers right behind them. Having gotten the call she has only one question: “Where’s Fury?”

The scene serves as a bridge of sorts from the events of Captain Marvel to the upcoming Avengers: Endgame and while it’s unclear if that scene will itself show up in Endgame, it turns out that Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo are responsible for it.

“It’s really a direct lead-in to their movie,” Captain Marvel co-director Anna Boden told Empire Online. “They came up with the concept for it, and we said, ‘That sounds awesome.’”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige himself revealed a bit about the scene and its purpose in an interview with Entertainment Weekly as well, noting that it was part of the plan to bring Carol Danvers into the heroic fold by showing “that call being made in the tag of Infinity War, and then seeing that call answered in a surprising, unexpected way in Captain Marvel.”

“One of the great things about introducing a new character is the anticipation of getting to see their interactions with existing characters,” Feige said.

With the scene having been filmed with Endgame, it’s possible that Endgame will follow the same path as Doctor Strange/Thor: Ragnarok and Ant-Man/Captain America: Civil War before them by using those stinger scenes as a tease for a longer version that will offer more context. Whatever the case, the Captain Marvel scene gives fans a lot to consider and anticipate before Avengers: Endgame makes its way to theaters April 26.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Endgame will debut April 26.