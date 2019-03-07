‘Captain Marvel’ Star Samuel L. Jackson Teases There’s More Nick Fury History Left to Tell

Samuel L. Jackson says the 1995-set Captain Marvel "filled in a few blanks" about shadowy super spy and future S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, but his classified background will remain mostly as-yet-unrevealed.

Asked by ComicBook.com if he agrees Captain Marvel is a Fury origin story, Jackson said simply, "No."

"We find him in the middle of a desk job, so we don't know what he did in the war, and we don't know what he did in the shadow world when he was a spy," Jackson said.

"And [Captain Marvel] says, 'What did you do before?' He says, 'I was a soldier.' 'And then what did you do?' 'I was a spy.' So that's all, that's a big chunk of life that we didn't deal with. So we're finding out some new stuff about Nick Fury, but not an origin story. [Captain Marvel] filled in a few blanks."

Jackson, who has portrayed Fury since 2008's Iron Man, added he's "always known [Fury] was a spy at some point," pointing to a guarded but decorated history hinted at in 2012's The Avengers and 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

"He met Natasha [Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow] when he was a spy, he recruited her, brought her in, so that happened. We also know that he has a war presence that goes back through comic book history. So we know that," Jackson said.

"But this part, we didn't know when Nick Fury met his first extraterrestrial, now we know."

Producer Jonathan Schwartz previously told ComicBook.com there are hints of Fury's origin in Captain Marvel, which he said compliments the first major adventure of cosmic superhero Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

"She sort of gets to be the window to him for this entire, bigger universe. So, he's a little less of the 'I know everything there is to know' Nick Fury that we see in the later movies, and a little bit more, perhaps, open to new ideas," Schwartz said.

