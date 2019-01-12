‘Captain Marvel: Secret Skrulls’ Card Game Reveals New Details From Movie

Captain Marvel is getting a new board game based around the hiding in plain sight Skrulls, and the contents of that game have revealed a few new details from the movie.

The game comes from USAopoly and is titled Captain Marvel: Secret Skrulls, a card game built around the BANG! series mechanics (via Captain Marvel News). The game has players trying to figure out who they can trust amongst the other players and who is a Skrull defector, but the images also reveal a few new details. For instance, we get to see what the film’s Skrull rifles look like, and we also get yet another confirmation that Yon-Rogg is in the film (most likely played by Jude Law).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The biggest thing though is that a card right in the middle shows the jet that Captain Marvel and Nick Fury are flying in the trailers, which appeared to be an early prototype of the current Quinjets. That’s all but confirmed since the official name of the jet on the card is the Quadjet. Typically a Quinjet has five engines, so we imagine we’ll see a reference to this one having state of the art tech and four engines somewhere in the film. Who knows, maybe we’ll see the precursor to the Helicarrier too.

#CaptainMarvel: Secret Skrulls Card Game is a hidden identity game! Decide who to trust, defend, and restore – assemble your allies and defeat the Skrulls.

Choose from a variety of Marvel characters and experience the excitement of the Captain Marvel film come to life! pic.twitter.com/6Ee790XThb — ✵ Captain Marvel News ✵ (@CaptMarvelNews) January 12, 2019

You can check out the photos of the game and the official description below.

“There’s a new Captain in town…and she’s taking no prisoners! In Captain Marvel: Secret Skrulls, Earth is caught in the crossfire of an intergalactic war, and conflicting forces are shrouded by the guise of shape-shifting Skrulls. play as your favorite MARVEL characters, including Nick Fury, Korath, or Captain Marvel herself as you decide whom to trust, defend your alliance and battle for victory.”

“Based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Captain Marvel: Secret Skrulls is a hidden identity game where players take on the roles of their favorite Marvel characters, including Captain Marvel herself, to defend Earth in an intergalactic war against shape-shifting Skrulls in disguise. Players must decide whom to trust, defend their alliance, and restore the planet’s virtue. Based on the popular game mechanic of BANG!”

The game comes with the following (via BigBadToyStore).

7 Alliance Cards: 1 Captain Marvel, 2 Ally, 3 Skrulls, 1 Skrull Defector

13 Character Identity Cards

80 Playing Cards

7 Reference Cards

7 Player Cards

46 Health Tokens

Instructions

Captain Marvel: Secret Skrulls is slated to hit in the 2nd Quarter of 2019, while Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 8th.