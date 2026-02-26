Dune 3 Just Got A Big Advantage Over Avengers: Doomsday On Opening Weekend

Ever since Barbie and Oppenheimer created the Barbenheimer effect at the box office, fans have been waiting to see if two other titans will ever create something similar with their theatrical debuts. There have been some fun combos in the time since, but nothing has been able to duplicate that truly impressive Barbenheimer wave. That could all change later this year with Dune 3 and Avengers: Doomsday, and Dune 3 just scored a big advantage over Doomsday for the big launch.

According to DiscussingFilm, Dune: Part 3 has secured an exclusive IMAX window for its opening weekend, which is December 18th, 2026. That is also the same day that Avengers: Doomsday debuts, and that exclusive agreement means that Doomsday will only have select international markets for potential IMAX screenings.

Why Dune: Part 3’s IMAX Deal Makes An Impact

Many are predicting Avengers: Doomsday to be a strong force at the box office, and some are even predicting it will be the most successful film of the year. If you’re going to have your movie on the same date as an event film of that scale, you will need every advantage to make sure you get audiences in seats, and locking in IMAX is one key way of making that happen.

While theatrical turnout seems to be down as a whole, there are certainly still breakout hits and big box office successes at the box office, so audiences are still willing to see a movie in the theater. That said, value and experience matter more than ever these days, and audiences won’t just turn up for anything. IMAX is one of the big ways films enhance the experience while also showcasing the film in its best form.

IMAX has not only been a way for movies to create a true theater-only experience, but it’s also allowed for increased revenue thanks to its higher price point. Something like Dune feels perfectly suited for IMAX, and in fact will likely thrive with those exclusive screenings. On the other hand, Doomsday would certainly love to have access to IMAX screenings, but it doesn’t necessarily feel as important to Doomsday’s success, especially if they deliver the epic story fans are expecting.

Doomsday has a lot riding on it, but Marvel Studios and Disney have so far made it feel like an event on a grand scale, and it’s to the point that even outside of longtime Marvel fans, many will likely flock to theaters just to see if they can nail the landing and what all the fuss is about. If it actually does right the ship and move it in the right direction, the film could have significantly longer legs, helping it to meet those lofty predictions some have already attached to it.

Dune: Part 3 and Avengers: Doomsday both hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

