Pokemon 30th Anniversary Sale Highlights Rare Cards & Collectibles At Their Original Prices

If there’s anything Pokemon fans love more than the games, it’s collecting. Whether you’re hunting for Shinies in Pokemon Legends: Z-A or trying to snag an Umbreon plush before they all sell out, catching ’em all comes in many forms. And that includes chasing down rare and valuable Pokemon TCG cards and memorabilia from 30 years of Pokemon history. As Pokemon celebrates a big anniversary, fans have plenty to look forward to with new games and merch headed our way in 2026. But sometimes, being a Pokemon fan is all about that nostalgia. And that’s where rare cards and collectibles from the early days come in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While The Pokemon Company itself is gearing up to celebrate with a Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day 2026, they’re not the only ones. Auction sites like Goldin and eBay are also preparing special celebrations of all things Pokemon. And today, eBay has officially unveiled its curated 30/30 Collection, which will be part of an eBay Live Auction on Pokemon Day. During the live auction, fans will be able to browse and bid on Pokemon collectibles from throughout 30 years of franchise history. Best of all? The auctions will all start at their original retail prices. With many of these items dating back to the 1990s, this could be a unique opportunity for lower-than-usual prices on some great finds.

eBay’s Curated Pokemon 30th Anniversary Collection Is a Snapshot of Pokemon History

Image courtesy of eBay

eBay’s curated collection of Pokemon merch truly does cover 30 years of Pokemon history. It includes Pokemon TCG cards from Japan’s first set back in 1996 alongside the rare and coveted Umbreon Special Illustration rare from Prismatic Evolutions. There’s also the Ancient Mew promo card from Pokemon: The First Movie that I kick myself for losing, as well as the notorious Van Gogh-inspired Pikachu in Grey Felt Hat.

But while Pokemon cards are a big part of series history, they’re far from the only collectibles. eBay’s 30/30 collection reflects this with some items that will be on offer alongside PSA 10 cards. Other items in the collection include sealed, graded copies of many early Pokemon games including Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue, my personal favorite Pokemon Crystal, and Pokemon Emerald. Fans can also snag a full set of 2019’s Ditto Eeveelution plushes or an unopened Pokemon Nintendo 3DS from 2016.

Many of these items, especially old and seldom-seen cards like a 1st edition chonky Pikachu, typically go for high prices on auction sites. But eBay is setting the starting bids at each item’s original retail price. No doubt bidders will drive prices up, but it still means an opportunity to potentially walk away with a Pokemon collectible for a lot less. For instance, that 20th anniversary Pokemon Nintendo DS originally sold for $199, but is often listed for upwards of $2000 on resale sites. And that Umbreon Special Illustration Rare? It’s rarely listed for less than $500, but bidding will start at $4.49.

Image courtesy of eBay

Even if you don’t plan on placing a bid, it’s worth perusing the 30/30 collection for a quick, browsable look at Pokemon history, as told by its merch. I know I’ve enjoyed browsing what eBay will have on offer with this curated auction, even if there’s no way I’ll actually wind up winning a bid for any of those rare Umbreon goodies.

The eBay 30/30 collection will be a live auction, with the livestream starting at 6 PM ET on February 27th, aka Pokemon Day. Fans based in New York can celebrate in person at a collector’s block party with trading tables, PSA grading, and more. The in-person eBay Live on Tour event will take place in New York’s Meatpacking District at The Standard Biergarten from 11 AM – 8 PM ET. Otherwise, fans can tune into the livestream to participate in bidding… or just watch the action.

Is there a Pokemon collectible you’d try to win in an auction if you could? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!