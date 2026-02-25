Nicolas Cage Enters A Marvel Brawl in New Spider-Noir Footage

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was celebrated for its innovative animation style and its ability to balance a large ensemble of alternate-reality heroes, including quirky favorites such as Peni Parker (voiced by Kimiko Glenn) and Spider-Ham (voiced by John Mulaney). This creative gamble was rewarded with massive critical acclaim and a respectable box office performance that laid the groundwork for a burgeoning franchise. The subsequent release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse proved that interest in these multiversal stories was only growing, as the sequel nearly doubled its predecessor’s box office. Following this streak of animated success, Sony Pictures opted to capitalize on the popularity of one of the standout characters by greenlighting a live-action spinoff centered on the gritty 1930s version of the wall-crawler, Ben Reilly (voiced by Nicolas Cage), aka Spider-Noir.

A new teaser for Spider-Noir has made its way online and offers brand new footage of the aging private investigator Ben Reilly (Cage) as he navigates the dangerous streets of a Great Depression-era New York City. Operating as the lone superhero in a world devoid of other costumed protectors, the trailer depicts a version of the hero who is tired, cynical, and deeply entrenched in the criminal underworld. Check it out for yourself below.

New teaser for the ‘SPIDER-NOIR’ series.



The new teaser leans heavily into the tropes of classic crime noir cinema, in addition to showcasing the humorous side of the character that Cage will no doubt lean into at times. While the artistic choice of a monochrome palette is central to the show’s identity, MGM+ has confirmed that the series will also be available to stream in color to accommodate viewers who prefer a more traditional viewing experience.

Spider-Noir Is a Huge Creative Risk (That We Hope Pays Off)

Spider-Noir is the latest Spider-Man spinoff by Sony Pictures, as the studio continues its effort to build a sustainable cinematic universe around the Marvel characters it controls. The collaboration with Marvel Studios for the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker resulted in record-breaking box office returns and universal praise. However, Sony’s attempts to launch solo franchises for supporting characters without the presence of the central web-slinger have struggled to find an audience. While the Venom trilogy provided a strong financial foundation, each successive entry in the Tom Hardy-led series experienced diminishing returns. The situation grew more dire with the releases of Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter, all of which were theatrical disappointments that faced significant criticism from fans and reviewers alike.

Sony’s string of failures has led to the cancellation of several other high-profile projects that were once considered essential to its expansion plans. Both the Silver & Black film, which was intended to feature Black Cat and Silver Sable, and the El Muerto project have been scrapped. Even the animated Spider-Verse corner of the franchise, which remains the studio’s most critically bulletproof asset, has faced recent scrutiny. The cliffhanger ending of the second film left many fans frustrated, and the constant delays of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse have created a sense of instability around the brand. Spider-Noir is now tasked with bridging the gap between the beloved animated version of the character and the struggling live-action slate, hoping that the star power of Nicolas Cage can distract audiences from the poor reputation of previous spinoffs.

Spider-Noir will consist of eight episodes and is scheduled to be released in 2026 on MGM+.

