Captain Marvel and Skrulls Dancing to “Push It” in Behind-the-Scenes Video Goes Viral

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will soon be up against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, but a new behind-the-scenes video shows maybe she’ll end up challenging him to a dance contest instead of a straight-up fight to settle the score.

It seems the cast of Captain Marvel had a ball during filming, and a new video gives us a look at an impromptu dance-off with Larson and a host of Skrulls as the leads. It’s hard to keep from moving when Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” comes on, and the results were no different here.

Larson and two other Skrulls kick things off before the song comes on, but after the music really kicks in they are soon joined by the other Skrulls who launch into their own moves, including one particular Skrull who dances his way to the other side of the screen. This dance break takes place during the scene in which Carol is having her mind searched by the Skrulls on their ship, so you can see the special gauntlets that keep her photon blasts in check as well as her lack of shoes, which makes for a delightful sequence later on.

When she wasn’t dancing, Larson fell in love with the character of Carol Danvers. When asked by ComicBook.com about the role she called it “probably the most dynamic character that I’ve ever played. We’ll see what the movie is, but as of now it’s been the most range I’ve ever played in a character. I’ve had to go through every emotion possible with her…That’s what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what’s happening and what’s coming up, so hopefully, that’s what comes out on screen.”

The film has done quite well at the box office, so it seems fans are thinking she knocked it out of the park, as it’s already brought in over $490 million worldwide.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

