‘Captain Marvel’: Stan Lee’s Cameo Detailed by Directors

We’re only two weeks away from finally seeing Captain Marvel on the big screen, and the film’s cast and crew are out there promoting the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film and sharing insights into the filmmaking process.

The movie’s directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, recently sat down with Fox 5’s entertainment reporter, Kevin McCarthy, to talk about Captain Marvel and Stan Lee’s highly-anticipated cameo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What was it like having him on set and what is the art of mastering a good Stan Lee cameo?,” McCarthy asked.

Fleck fielded this question, clearly reminiscent about how lucky the directing duo was to get one of the last Lee cameos before the comic legend’s passing in November. Fleck does not go into detail about the cameo, so no spoilers for anyone who wasn’t lucky enough to see an early screening of the movie.

“You know it just, it felt right… When you look at the script and you’re like, ‘Where are we gonna put Stan Lee in this movie?,’ that seemed like the right place. Throw him into that scene,” he explained.

The director went on to explain the energy the set had when Lee made his appearance.

“It’s just great when he comes on set it’s, uh, it’s a real honor to meet him. He’s a legend in this business and, uh, everyone really like pays attention and people come out of the woodwork, you know, some crew member you didn’t even know will come out trying to shake his hand,” he added.

Overall, it was easy to sum up their encounter with Lee.

“But really, it’s cool,” Fleck concluded.

Since his passing, we’ve already seen an unofficial cameo in Ralph Breaks the Internet and a touching, voice cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in which Lee presents our main hero, Miles Morales, with his very own Spider-Man costume. Captain Marvel, however, will be the first official live-action MCU cameo from Lee, so fans are excited to glimpse the creator once again. He’s expected to show up in the other Marvel films of 2019, too.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.