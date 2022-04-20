Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Teases Secret Project

Brie Larson is an Academy Award-winning actor who is best known for playing Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Larson has a lot of exciting projects ahead, including The Marvels, which is expected to hit theatres next year. It was also announced this month that Larson would be joining Vin Diesel and the rest of the Fast Family in the upcoming Fast 10. Today, Larson teased a secret project that is also in the works, and it has fans hyped.

“Does anyone like when I tease secret project? Because this is another secret project,” Larson wrote on Twitter. The actor’s post includes photos of her with a microphone, so it’s likely she’s teasing something for her YouTube channel or possibly the return of her podcast. You can check out the post below:

Larson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut playing the titular role in Captain Marvel in 2019, and she went on to appear in Avengers: Endgame and was most recently seen in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Her next Marvel project, The Marvels, is being helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta and will see Carol Danvers teaming up with WandaVision‘s grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Captain Marvel’s old friend Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

“It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about,” Larson previously said of The Marvels. “Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it’s a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, ‘Yeah, I’m meant to be here.’”

“When you’re doing films like this, they’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists,” Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. “It’s a unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day.” She added, “They’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see … You’ll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

