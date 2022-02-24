The Marvels Star Brie Larson Shares Another Impressive Workout Video

Brie Larson is an Academy Award-winning actor with a lot of exciting projects in the works. It was recently announced that she is getting an unscripted Disney+ series, and she’s also been training hard for her return as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Larson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut playing the titular role in Captain Marvel in 2019, and she went on to appear in Avengers: Endgame and was most recently seen in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Larson often shares videos of her intense superhero training, and she took to Instagram yesterday to show off another impressive video.

“Working up to 10 reps, 3x at body weight 🥵,” Larson wrote. You can check out the video below:

The Marvels is being helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta and will see Danvers teaming up with WandaVision‘s grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Captain Marvel’s old friend Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

“It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about,” Larson previously said of The Marvels. “Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it’s a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, ‘Yeah, I’m meant to be here.’”

“When you’re doing films like this, they’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists,” Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. “It’s a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day.” She added, “They’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see … You’ll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

The Marvels is currently set to be released in theaters on February 17, 2023.