Marvel’s Kevin Feige Confirms Captain Marvel Will Be the Strongest Hero in the MCU

Captain Marvel has introduced a power new heroine to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – although her origin story does admittedly leave the full scope and nature of Carol Danvers’ powers draped in a bit of mystery.

We know that Carol’s powers are a combination of Mar-Vell’s photon powers and the Tesseract’s Space Stone energies, but just powerful does it make her, exactly? According Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Captain Marvel will be *the* most powerful character in the MCU!

Here’s what Feige said in a statement in the Captain Marvel The Official Movie Special book:

“In our comics mythology, Captain Marvel is a character who’s got one foot on Earth and one foot in the cosmic arena. Now that we’ve made a number of movies that take place on Earth, and a number of cosmic adventures with the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Thor, we thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world. She’s one of the most powerful – and one of the most popular – characters in our comics, and will be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The debate about Carol’s power levels has been raging so hard since the movie came out, you’d think she was a Dragon Ball character! topics like ‘Can Captain Marvel Beat Hulk/Thor/Superman/INSERT NAME’ are popping up in chat threads everyday, with little sign of slowing down anytime soon. You may think that what Kevin Feige says above will quell some of the debate – but oh no! Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel has become such a hot-button character that hearing she’s officially being named “Most powerful in the MCU” is only going to toss a big drum of fuel into this flame-war.

Captain Marvel has been one of the more pivotal MCU releases in recent memory, in terms of fan opinion. From the somewhat convoluted origin story, to the questions left dangling after the film, fans have some pretty varied feelings about Carol Danvers’ MCU debut. However, a key point already seems to be seeing how the Carol is presented in Avengers: Endgame, as scene of Carol flirting with Thor already has the Marvel fandom excited to see the character integrated into the full-fledged MCU ensemble.

If nothing else, Feige’s words make it seem like the currently popular tagline for Endgame seem even more prophetic: Thanos is indeed “F*cked” now that Carol has arrived – unless her connection to the Space Stone puts her at a significant disadvantage.

