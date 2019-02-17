‘Captain Marvel’ Theory Says Dr. Strange Will Make An Appearance

As Marvel Studios heads into its penultimate Phase Three movie, the production house has a lot of stories to unpack over the course of the next two films. Captain Marvel is expected to lead-in to Avengers: Endgame but if one fan theory ends up materializing, the Captain Marvel post-credits scene could end up answering one massive lingering question.

Shared by /u/woot_wooten, a new theory that has surfaced hypothesizes the arrival of Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the post-credits scene of Captain Marvel. According to the theory, Strange will travel back in time to alert both Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) of the dire situation the Avengers are in during Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The theory says that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) would end up calling out to Strange and the post-credits scene would end with Strange “coming to” on Titan shortly before he drops the infamous “14 million futures” line.

On the surface, the theory makes a good amount of sense. We know that Strange viewed an incredible amount of futures and it’s entirely reasonable he took the time to head back in time to tip someone off. It’d also explain how Fury knew what was happening immediately after The Snap and why he knew how to page Danvers in the Infinity War post-credits scene.

On the opposite side of the argument, Fury paging Captain Marvel seems like a big enough storyline that Marvel Studios would dedicate time to it within the movie itself, in contrast to confining it within a post-credits scene. If the pager explanation were to happen in the film itself, it’d be a pretty big revelation that Cumberbatch was able to film the scenes without anything leaking out. Even for his cameo role in Thor: Ragnarok, fans knew the Master of the Mystic Arts would be showing up beforehand.

Do you think Strange could end up appearing in Captain Marvel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) up on Twitter to talk all things MCU!

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8th. Other Marvel movies set for release this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!