‘Captain Marvel’ Now Has Most Fandango Advance Ticket Sales Since ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

With Captain Marvel heading to theaters this weekend, it looks like Marvel Studios won’t have to spend any time worrying about the commercial success of the Brie Larson-starring flick. The film is now Fandango’s best-selling pre-release movie since Avengers: Infinity War.

Now Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% rating, Captain Marvel is tracking to have a box office opening of $350 million worldwide. In comparison, Infinity War opened with a whopping $641 million globally.

Though Fandango doesn’t release exact numbers, the news should be welcome to fans of Carol Danvers and company. With Captain Marvel putting up solid pre-sale numbers, it’s a good sign for Marvel fans that the film is outperforming box office darlings of the last year like Venom and Aquaman. Both of those flicks performed admirably overseas, hauling in $855 million and $1.1 billion, respectively.

Leading up to the movie’s debut, it’s been a hot topic as fans initially launched an attack to “review-bomb” the film’s pre-release ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The review aggregator eventually disabled the feature, only letting people review the movie after it’s been released — though the site claims the situation didn’t have any impact on their decision to remove the “Want To See” rating.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel zooms into theaters this Friday, March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies due out this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

