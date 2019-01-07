‘Captain Marvel’ Ticket Showtimes Popping Up Online

It’s 2019 which means we’re officially living in the year of Captain Marvel! We’re only a couple months away from the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film and showtimes for the first screenings are already popping up online.

While the tickets are not yet available for purchase, various sites are already listing the movie’s showtimes. You can search on Fandango here, AMC Theatres here, and Regal Cinemas here. Plenty more sites are also providing showtimes, too. It appears they are all providing options for 2D, 3D, IMAX, and IMAX 3D.

Captain Marvel opens on March 8th, but tickets will be available for March 7th’s preview night.

We may not have a specific date for ticket sales, but we suspect they’ll become available after tomorrow’s preview during the College Football Playoff National Championship.

According to ESPN, the preview will be airing during the upcoming NCAA title game on January 7th, 2019. The new Captain Marvel trailer was announced on ESPN’s broadcasts of the College Football Playoff match-up between Clemson and Notre Dame. Tomorrow’s game will be between the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide.

An exclusive look at #CaptainMarvel will air on ESPN during the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 7 🚨 pic.twitter.com/B7PoY8JhLr — Marvelous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) December 29, 2018

The preview, which is included in the tweet above, includes Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Ready Player One) as the undercover Skrull Talos, who seems to have some knowledge about Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers’ past, which the character is unable to recall.

Mendelsohn has spoken about the importance of Skrulls in the MCU, teasing that they will come to the forefront in a major way.

“Would you like to know what you really are?,” Talos asks. The clip then continues with footage we’ve seen before, but the promise of an “exclusive Look” implies that a whole new trailer is coming, or at the very least, an extended trailer of what has already been released.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (???).

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.