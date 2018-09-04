Rumor: ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer And ‘Black Panther’ 2 Reveal Hitting In September

It appears September is going to be a great month for Marvel fans, especially if you’re a fan of Captain Marvel or Black Panther.

At least that’s the impression Beyond The Trailer host Grace Randolph gave on social media. Randolph teased some big news coming for Marvel Studios this month when she wrote “#MCU is going to have an amazing September – I got some great insider tea today, but I was sworn to secrecy by all. But it’s good stuff about an Air Force pilot and also a cat, both of which I’m sure we’ll be talking about VERY soon…”

The Air Force Pilot reference is most likely Captain Marvel, which many fans are hoping gets a trailer soon. It looks like that is the case, though we aren’t sure when exactly it will drop (via CosmicBookNews).

#MCU is going to have an amazing September – I got some great insider tea today, but I was sworn to secrecy by all. But it’s good stuff about an Air Force pilot and also a cat, both of which I’m sure we’ll be talking about VERY soon… pic.twitter.com/0xts7YnATp — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) August 29, 2018

The Cat reference is a certain Black Panther, as Randolph clarified later when she said: “I’m talking about a billion dollar cat we’ve already met 😉”. That will most likely be an official Black Panther sequel announcement, something man fans know is coming but has not been officially confirmed with a release date.

It seems we won’t have to wait much longer for either, and we could not be more excited.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.