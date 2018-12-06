New ‘Captain Marvel’ Poster Revealed, Trailer Releasing Tomorrow

Rumors have lit the internet ablaze today about potential Marvel Studios trailers debuting this week. Now, it’s been confirmed that the full-length trailer of Captain Marvel will, in fact, debut tomorrow during ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Marvel Entertainment shared the full movie poster for the movie, confirming the trailer is coming tomorrow.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel, and tune in to @ESPN’s Monday Night Football to see the brand new trailer! pic.twitter.com/YVlWnaX5DM — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 3, 2018

Earlier tonight, Twitter user @mercenary18zx shared a video of what they claim is a television spot that was running on their local evening news. The video shows clips of footage that was in the teaser trailer, before telling the viewer that “Trailer World Premiere” can be seen tomorrow during halftime.

The clips shown in the teaser for the trailer include a wide shot of an airport’s hangar before we see Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury walking down a hallway. The teaser wraps up of images of Danvers’ fist starting to glow before the ending of the teaser shows her going full binary, as previously seen.

Tomorrow’s game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles kicks off at 8:15 pm Eastern so be sure to tune in so you don’t miss the action at halftime.

According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Larson’s take on Carol Danvers will help create the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Feige said. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8, 2019. Other upcoming films by Marvel Studios include the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.