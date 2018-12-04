Marvel

‘Captain Marvel’: Fans Upset At Lack of Coulson In New Trailer

The latest Captain Marvel dropped earlier tonight and sent shockwaves around the internet. As the […]

By

The latest Captain Marvel dropped earlier tonight and sent shockwaves around the internet. As the two-minute, eighteen-second wrapped up, fans were quick to notice that one fan-favorite character was missing entirely. After initially appearing in the first teaser with a fresh new hairdo, SHIELD agent Phil Coulson was entirely absent from this full-length trailer.

Suffice to say, fans in the Twittersphere are upset. After appearing in a few Phase One movies, Clark Gregg moved on to start in ABC’s Agents of SHIELD. While Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are still under the assumption that Coulson is dead because of the events of The Avengers, the character’s able to appear in this movie because it’s set in the mid-1990s as Coulson just starting out at SHIELD.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With only a few frames in the teaser and a full exclusion from the trailer, it’s probably safe to say Coulson won’t be appearing in the movie as much as some fans are hoping. Keep scrolling to see the best reactions from fans upset about the lack of Coulson.

In addition to Gregg’s reprisal, the film stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8, 2019.

Need. More. COULSON!

Miss Me With That

Your Lack Of Coulson Is Disappointing

I Mean C’mon, MAN!

Did I Stutter?

While We’re On The Topic, Can We Has Toys?

LOVE EVERYTHING! But…

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts