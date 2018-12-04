‘Captain Marvel’: Fans Upset At Lack of Coulson In New Trailer

The latest Captain Marvel dropped earlier tonight and sent shockwaves around the internet. As the two-minute, eighteen-second wrapped up, fans were quick to notice that one fan-favorite character was missing entirely. After initially appearing in the first teaser with a fresh new hairdo, SHIELD agent Phil Coulson was entirely absent from this full-length trailer.

Suffice to say, fans in the Twittersphere are upset. After appearing in a few Phase One movies, Clark Gregg moved on to start in ABC’s Agents of SHIELD. While Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are still under the assumption that Coulson is dead because of the events of The Avengers, the character’s able to appear in this movie because it’s set in the mid-1990s as Coulson just starting out at SHIELD.

With only a few frames in the teaser and a full exclusion from the trailer, it’s probably safe to say Coulson won’t be appearing in the movie as much as some fans are hoping. Keep scrolling to see the best reactions from fans upset about the lack of Coulson.

In addition to Gregg’s reprisal, the film stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8, 2019.

Need. More. COULSON!

Whoa. Looks cool! Seems like they are holding back on a lot of the action in the trailers, which I like. The quick cuts look good tho.



Needs more Coulson! #CaptainMarvelhttps://t.co/GdymQnv3Go — Steve Brown (@sbrown23) December 4, 2018

Miss Me With That

A Captain Marvel trailer without Coulson means nothing to me. #CaptainMarvelTrailer — ☆Amanda☆ (@SameStarrs) December 4, 2018

Your Lack Of Coulson Is Disappointing

I’m really looking forward to Captain Marvel but that trailer is not helping. It’s very bland. While the action sequences look great and hints of a new origin sounding good, the lack of Skrulls, Jude Law, and Coulson are disappointing 1/2 — Nick (@nick_ithink) December 4, 2018

I Mean C’mon, MAN!

Captain Marvel trailer needed WAY more PHIL COULSON — Michael D (@MikeDatTiger) December 4, 2018

Did I Stutter?

I NEED MORE PHIL COULSON IN CAPTAIN MARVEL PLEASE — Sphynx (@thunderstariron) December 3, 2018

While We’re On The Topic, Can We Has Toys?

@OriginalFunko are you listening? We would really like a 90’s Agent Coulson pop as part of the Captain Marvel line up. Pretty PLEASE? pic.twitter.com/p4CjjHdiC7 — Aww Kate, no. ︽✵︽ (@iamwintermute) November 30, 2018

LOVE EVERYTHING! But…