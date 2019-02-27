New ‘Captain Marvel’ TV Spot Features Hilarious Goose Scene

The Captain Marvel cast is packed with talent, though in the newest TV spot for the film the adorable Goose manages to steal the spotlight.

The new TV Spot features several pieces of new footage, but the biggest one occurs towards the end of the spot, an extended sequence of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury flying the Quadjet. When they take off Goose is sent flying towards the back of the aircraft and is flattened against the wall, and he isn’t happy about it.

Things level off eventually and Goose shakes off the cobwebs and comes to Fury, who says “aren’t you the cutest little” but is cut off by Carol.

The adorable kitty is going to be a scene stealer throughout the movie, and you can check out the footage in the video above.

We’ve seen more of Goose in recent weeks as part of the film’s marketing campaign, but one thing we haven’t seen yet is any hint that Goose is an alien like in the comics, at least not in official footage. We did recently get the impression Goose will include some alien origins from the comics thanks to toy though, which has small tentacles coming out of its mouth. Fans of the books will know that the cat (named Chewie in the comics) is actually a Flerken, who take on the appearance of cats but are much more dangerous than your typical house cat.

They can house pocket universes inside them and have plenty of defenses, including tentacles and large teeth that can swallow someone whole. We’re hoping we get to see this reflected in the film, and if the toy is any indication, we eventually will.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

Are you excited for more Goose? Let us know your favorite Chewie moment from the comics in the comments!

