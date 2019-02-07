‘Captain Marvel’ TV Spot Gives Possible First Look At Monica Rambeau

A new Captain Marvel TV Spot has hit the airwaves, and in addition to some new footage, it seems we also might have just gotten our first look at a young Monica Rambeau.

The new TV spot was captured by fans on Instagram and shows some footage we’ve seen before (though also a shot of what looks like Ronan). After that, though we see a new shot of Brie Larson walking out the door in her classic comics costume (looking awesome by the way). This looks to be the same house that we’ve seen in photos of Carol Danvers standing next to Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau, so one could assume the young girl that approaches her here is none other than a young Monica Rambeau.

Monica tells her the new threads are “fresh” and gives her a high five, and then Carol is seen soaring through the air. Then we get more footage we’ve already seen, but spliced in is another quick scene of her in the suit (presumably flying a plane alongside Fury) we haven’t seen.

Go Higher, Go Further, and Go Faster blaze across the screen, followed by a quick scene of Carol and Nick Fury celebrating as they fly the Quadjet. The spot then flashes the logo and then we briefly see more of the scene where Fury kneels down to pet Goose.

We knew the movie would focus on Monica’s mother Maria, though Maria will have the kind of friendship with Carol that Monica does in the comics. Still, if it is Monica here, it’s cool that we’ll see her represented in the movie, and hopefully, that can be confirmed soon. In the books, Monica actually held the name Captain Marvel before Carol took on the mantle, but she’s also gone by Photon for some time.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

