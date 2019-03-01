‘Captain Marvel’: Young Fan Goes Viral on Red Carpet of UK Premiere

Captain Marvel celebrated its red — well, red and blue — carpet premiere in London on Wednesday, but it wasn’t Carol Danvers herself Brie Larson getting all the attention — it was Captain Marvel’s mini me in the form of a young fan that has the internet buzzing.

As you can see in the photos shared by Marvel UK & Ireland’s official Twitter account, on young fan had the time of her life getting to meet her hero in person while also having an opportunity to conduct a few interviews at the event, all while clad in her own Captain Marvel finery. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to E! News, the young fan’s name is Illy, and not only did she have a chance to interview Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and have a special moment getting an autograph from Larson, she also interviewed Larson, who wanted to know if the girl was running the carpet for the event.

The heartwarming moment was facilitated by The Female Lead, a non-profit organization dedicated to “making women’s stories more visible and offering alternative role models to those ever-present in popular culture.” The organization shared their own photos from the event on Instagram with the caption “Just two Captain Marvels.”

Young Illy’s clear delight at being able to not only be part of the premiere but to meet Larson is representative of what Captain Marvel means, not only to comic book fans generally, but to young women and girls specifically who are getting an opportunity to see a female hero as the star of her own, standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe film for the first time. It’s similar to the reaction many young women and girls had when Wonder Woman broke new ground as the first female solo film for DC.

And, if the #CaptainMarvelChallenge has its way, Illy’s delight will be shared by many other young women and girls. The GoFundMe campaign is partnered with Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles and has been raising money to buy movie tickets and rent out theaters so that the girls supported by Girls Inc. will have the opportunity to see the film themselves. The campaign had an original goal of $20,000 has more than tripled that goal, raising $60,000 as of the time of this article’s writing. Any money above the amount needed for the movie screenings will be given to Girls Inc. and We Have Stories to “support their different programmatic efforts.”

We Have Stories is a non-profit organization that “provides financial grants for resources and support to storytellers and content creators from diverse communities to help increase positive representation of these groups in media.”

The GoFundMe page stresses that “everyone should have an opportunity to see women in roles they can aspire to one day be, roles that show women as strong, smart and bold. From a teacher to a fighter pilot—or a superhero. This is an opportunity to continue to empower girls to be just that.”

You can find out more details by visiting the page here.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming MCU films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

rivate file

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!