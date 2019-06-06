Captain Marvel VFX Magic Video Goes Behind The Scenes of Goose Fight, Torfa Battle, and More

Now that Captain Marvel is headed to home video, Marvel is releasing more and more behind the scenes elements from the hit film. A new episode of Earth’s Mightiest Show revealed even more behind the scenes looks at how the visual effects were put together, talking with Jordan Hembrough about how scenes like Goose’s big Flerken debut came together. They also showed off what that sequence looked like before its final pass, and it’s crazy to not only see Goose’s tentacles flailing around in software but the Kree soldiers being moved around via wires as they react to something that’s not actually there.

Seeing each stage of that scene is pretty cool, but we also see the Skrull Kree fight on Torfa, which was shot on a Quarry for about a week. It turns out there are about 40 different real actors in that battle, but that is multiplied by about two thanks to CG.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video also shows off shots of the scene where Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is falling from the sky towards Earth. In the final version her eyes open and she lights up, regaining control and soaring into the sky, but to make that happen they couldn’t just drop her from the sky. They considered a host of different options but ultimately settled on a digital double so they could move in for close-ups on her face since that is what the scene called for.

We then see how some of that closeup action is brought to life in a sequence that shows Larson held up by wires connected to the ceiling and people moving around on the floor underneath her holding her up. To make sure they can be taken out of the film later they are against a blue screen and are clad in all blue suits.

This was also done to help convey the sense of true floating, as opposed to the look that can sometimes come with just using wires.

You can watch the entire video above, and you can check out the deleted scenes on the home video release below as well.

Deleted Scenes

“Who Do You Admire Above All Others?” – Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.

Starforce Recruits – Yon-Rogg lectures a roomful of students on the Kree’s mission to defend all nations from the scourge of the Skrulls.

Heading to Torfa – Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.

“What, No Smile?” – In this alternate version of a scene from the movie, Vers is consulting a map when she receives a dubious offer of assistance.

Black Box – Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.

Rookie Mistake – Novice S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital and Movies Anywhere now and hits Blu-ray on June 11th.