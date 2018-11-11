Captain Marvel: Will New Trailer Debut At Brazil Comic Con?

Fans are hoping for another Captain Marvel trailer sooner than later, and we’re wondering if that could happen in Brazil.

It turns out that Captain Marvel star Brie Larson will be making an appearance at Brazil’s Comic Con Experience, which takes place from Thursday, December 6th to Sunday, December 9th. Her appearance is currently slated for December 8th, and as We Got This Covered notes this takes place right on the three-month mark before the film is set to release. There are also rumors that manager of the convention has said there will be “a string of exclusive trailers” released over the weekend, and once you mix all that together, an interesting recipe comes together for a possible Captain Marvel trailer.

So will we get one? Well, here’s the thing. The debut trailer and the ensuring coverage didn’t really coincide with any big event or comic con, so Marvel and Disney could do the same thing here. Brie Larson’s appearance does make it a possibility, though just because she happens to be at a convention doesn’t mean we’ll get a trailer.

If we do though we would love to finally learn just who Jude Law is playing in the movie, as at one point it was suspected he would play Mar-Vell but now things seem to indicate he could end up being a villain, but we’re not sure about that either. We also want to see more of Captain Marvel in using her powers, as we got a taste of that in the first trailer but of course, we want to see more. Hopefully, we don’t have to wait too long for that to happen.

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.