WNBA And ‘Captain Marvel’ TV Spot Released

Though the WNBA season doesn’t tip-off until May, the league has now partnered with Marvel Studios for co-opted marketing opportunities. The first combined television spot dropped tonight, featuring some of the WNBA’s top players intertwined with footage from Captain Marvel.

The “What Makes A Hero” campaign officially kicked off during tonight’s NBA All-Star game and is meant to inspire girls and women to become superheroes in their every life, according to WNBA COO Christy Hedgpeth.

“Women like Captain Marvel and our WNBA players define and inspire our own version of super hero in their everyday lives through their strength, speed and power,” Hedgpeth told Bustle. “Whether that’s through basketball or striving to be the best they can be in the community, our players are inspiring examples of everyday heroes.”

Just weeks from its release, Captain Marvel is set to be Marvel Studios first female-led solo film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Oscar-winning Brie Larson brings Carol Danvers to live-action. As of this writing, early tracking numbers show the film should earn at least $100 million in its opening weekend, with the potential to earn much more.

In a recent interview with Spot, Larson revealed she enjoys playing Danvers so much because she finds that character relatable and personable, despite being one of the most powered individuals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think who she is is just so dynamic and unique, because she is really strong and steadfast and knows who she is, but she also is emotional and feels terrible when she makes a mistake and is deeply flawed, and says the wrong thing,” Larson reflected. “And those were really the things that I was excited about because just playing a superhero that was some like idealized version of perfection just didn’t feel right to me. I like the fact that she doesn’t always do the right thing, and when she doesn’t do the right thing she goes out of her way to make sure that she can fix the mistake.”

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.