Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman Collide In This Awesome Cosplay

Captain Marvel is currently soaring in theaters, bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe its first solo film with a woman lead. DC entered that arena with Wonder Woman, which also delivered in a huge way at the box office. Brie Larson and Gal Gadot brought these heroes to life in a huge way, and a new project from Barrett Digital, Lis Wonder, and Jerry Kestel brings both heroes together into one amazing cosplay that both DC and Marvel fans will absolutely love.

Lis Wonder is well known for her stellar Wonder Woman cosplays, but her latest actually embraces both Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel. The photo was taken by Jerry Kestel and was edited by Barrett Digital, and features a slick costume redesign that blends both heroes.

As you can see in the photo below, the suit features the main design of Wonder Woman’s armor, though the shoulder pads and pants of Captain Marvel‘s suit is also added in. We see a large Hala star plate holding the now red lasso in place, and Wonder Woman’s bracelets are also red. The color scheme is mostly based on Captain Marvel’s red, blue, and gold scheme, and the Hala star actually meshes really well with the chest piece from Wonder Woman’s suit.

The hair is also lightened to be more blonde, while the tiara gets more gold but is still part of the suit, and all of it is against a background from one of Wonder Woman’s movie posters. It’s quite impressive, and you can check it out in the photo above.

“Worked with @lis.wonder to create a Wonder Woman/Captain Marvel mash up!

–

Haven’t seen Captain Marvel yet so keep the spoilers out if the comments

–

Photo by @jerrykestel”

You can check out more of Lis Wonder’s work on Instagram and Twitter.

Barrett Digital’s work can be found on Instagram and his official website.

Jerry Kestel’s work can be found on Instagram and his official website.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now, while Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5th, 2020.

