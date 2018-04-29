‘Captain Marvel’ Set Photos Give First Look At Young Nick Fury

We just got our first look at a young Nick Fury in Captain Marvel, and we can’t wait to see more.

Captain Marvel will take place in the 1990s, and Nick Fury will play a big role in the anticipated film. Being that it takes place in the past though, it will also give fans their first glimpse at a Nick Fury sans eye-patch, and it is a bit odd to see the long-standing character without his signature eyewear. It’s also weird to see him with hair.

These days he is also foregoing the traditional black trenchcoat look he’s adopted since Iron Man and rocking a blue suit. He looks to be standing outside of a market alongside Brie Larson, who is in her full Kree-colored costume.

BREAKING: Here’s the first look at @SamuelLJackson as a younger Nick Fury on the set of CAPTAIN MARVEL! More photos here: https://t.co/zlAUzQMRPR pic.twitter.com/QmS9Uy1XX1 — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) April 28, 2018

We’re not sure whether he’s just encountered her for the first time or not, but he doesn’t’ regret the decision one bit, as she can be seen pushing him out of the way of something.

It remains to be seen who is attacking them, but you can see more of the photos above.

It will also be interesting to see if Fury’s actual personality is different in this time frame as well, along with the obvious visual differences.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Samuel L. Jackson, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

