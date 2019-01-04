‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Gets A Cookie For Lifting Massive Weights

Brie Larson is playing one of the strongest heroes in the Marvel universe in Captain Marvel, but in a new video, she shows just how powerful she can be in the real world too.

The new video shows Larson during one of her recent workouts, where she is lifting a bar with an eight of 275lbs attached to it. She gathers her strength and lifts it 5 times, and upon setting it down seems happy with the accomplishment. Thing is, she gets even happier when her trainer reveals the reward for all her hard work…a chocolate chip cookie.

Larson’s eyes light up and she rolls down on the ground in celebration. Essentially this is me anytime I have the chance to eat a cookie period, so I can only imagine how joyful one would be after having to lift 275 pounds to nab one. It’s also good to know that Captain Marvel is such a big fan of cookies. We loved her already mind you, but that’s just icing on the cake.

As for Captain Marvel, Larson recently had the chance to talk to writer Kelly Sue DeConnick for the first time, who was at the helm of the character when she adopted the Captain Marvel mantle and many of the things we see in the film.

“Oh gosh. I have to admit that talking with her was so surreal,” Larson told ComicBook.com. “I feel like I just blacked out. I felt really nervous because it’s this thing that, this woman that she created, that I feel very certain she knows way better than I do. I just was so honored to receive her blessing and to see how excited she was. And that felt like a relief to me. Because she pushed this forward, you know? We wouldn’t be here without her, really. And I’m so grateful for that character that she created, and now we’re just kind of following the breadcrumb trail that she made, you know?”

