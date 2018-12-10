‘Captain Marvel’s Jude Law Couldn’t Even Tell His Kids the Name of His Character

When it comes to keeping the secrets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jude Law is the next in a long line of actors who are learning the difficulties of staying quiet.

During an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Law shared the couch with Steve Coogan, and the three Brits discussed everything from the Pope to existential crises. However, Corden could’t help but press for details on Captain Marvel, the upcoming MCU film that features Law.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m sure this is one of those projects that they are more than happy for you to tell everybody all about it, is that right?,” Corden joked.

“I can’t tell you anything,” Law replied with a laugh. “I can tell you Brie Larson plays Marvel. Captain Marvel,” he joked.

When Corden asked if anyone in Law’s life tries to “get the plot” out of him, Law shared the story of his kid’s visit to the set. Apparently, even the star’s children are required to sign nondisclosure agreements.

“My kids were literally jumped on because they hadn’t signed these contracts when we went in,” explained Law, “I’m just showing them around having a happy family day out.”

When it comes to the seriousness of Marvel Entertainment, even happy family days require paperwork. “They got leapt on and paperwork flashed in front of them,” he added, “So they kind of know what’s going on but I wasn’t allowed to tell them the name.”

When it comes to secrets, Law prefers to remain completely silent. “I’m one of those people, if you say a little bit, you say everything. So I just have to keep quiet about everything. I haven’t told anyone my name in it even or anything.”

While Jude may not have spilled the beans about his name, a toy leak last month may have. Potential Spoiler Alert: Thanks to Funko, it appears Law might be playing the Kree officer Yon-Rogg. Originally, it was speculated that he would be playing Mar-Vell, but the toy name suggests otherwise. In the comics, Yon-Rogg is a villain who hates Mar-Vell and makes many attempts to disgrace or kill him. However, when the Funko figured went live, the toy was renamed as “Star Commander.” Currently, Law is credited as Mar-Vell on IMDB, so the question of his character’s identity still remains.

In addition to Brie Larson and Jude Law, Captain Marvel stars stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell, and Clark Gregg.

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2019. Other upcoming films by Marvel Studios including Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.