Chadwick Boseman Has a Train Named After Him in Netflix’s The Harder They Fall

Netflix revealed the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has an elegant nod in its newest original movie The Harder They Fall. The film by director, writer, producer and composer Jeymes Samuel honored Boseman by naming one of its trains after him. The Harder They Fall arrived on Netflix today and features an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole. If you haven’t gotten a chance to view The Harder They Fall don’t worry, because an official Netflix Twitter account shared an image of the now-infamous train.

Born Chadwick Aaron Boseman, an image of the train shared by the Strong Black Lead Twitter account shows “C.A. Boseman” written on the side of the train. “Our favorite trivia from #TheHarderTheyFall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman,” the tweet reads.

Our favorite trivia from #TheHarderTheyFall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wahEALnftR — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) November 3, 2021

The Harder They Fall finds Majors’ Nat Love seeking revenge against Elba’s Rufus Black after discovering Black is about to be released from prison. Samuel spoke to Netflix about how a large majority of Westerns neglect Black characters, and how he set out to rectify that with his film.

“Traditionally in Hollywood westerns, Black people, Chinese people, other people of color, and women were always shown as subservient,” Samuel said. “I loved Westerns so much growing up that when they invented Google I began to research all these great characters that we never got to learn about through movies.”

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose. Directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Jeymes Samuel, and featuring a red hot soundtrack and a stunning all-star cast, including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba revenge has never been served colder.

