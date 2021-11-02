Marvel Stars Simu Liu and Jonathan Majors to Host Saturday Night Live

Marvel stars Simu Liu and Jonathan Majors have both been announced as hosts of Saturday Night Live this November. Jonathan Majors (who plays Marvel Cinematic Universe Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3) will host SNL on November 13th, with Taylor Swift as the musical guest. Meanwhile, Simu Liu (who stars as the titular character in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will host SNL the following week, November 20th, with rap star Saweetie as the musical guest.

It’s a nice benchmark in the careers of both actors, who have each had a quick rise to stardom – thanks in large part to their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

Jonathan Majors is still getting his feet set in MCU, having already appeared as “He Who Remains,” the surprise antagonist pulling the strings of time and the multiverse in the final episode of Loki season 1. Majors’ role will be much bigger and more extensive than that, however, as He Who Remains set the stage for a new MCU big bad’s debut: multiversal warlord Kang, an evil version of He Who Remains from another timeline (or timelines). Majors will first play Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next summer; he will appear on SNL to promote his new Netflix western movie The Harder They Fall, which will stream on the service on November 3rd.

Jonathan Majors (L) and Simu Liu (R)

Simu Liu has gone through the gauntlet to becoming a bonafide international star. After first self-nominating himself for the role of Shang-Chi on social media, he actually got the headlining role in the Marvel Studios film. Despite several different “controversies” involved with getting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings into theaters around the world (during COVID), the film has turned out to be a(nother) big hit for Marvel Studios, earning $423.6 million worldwide. A Shang-Chi sequel seems inevitable at this point. However, Liu will be appearing on SNL in order to help Legend of the Ten Rings get a nice boost in visibility, as the film is headed to Disney+ on November 12th.

Here’s the press release for Saturday Night Live’s November shows:

