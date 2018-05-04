Fox Currently Meeting With Potential ‘Gambit’ Movie Directors

A new director is in the cards for Gambit.

Fox is actively seeking a director to helm its long-gestating X-Men spinoff centered around the kinetically-powered mutant to be played by Channing Tatum.

“We have a really great script for that, and we’ve met with a bunch of directors in the last couple of weeks,” producer Simon Kinberg told EW.

Gambit first lost original director Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) before attaching and losing Doug Limon (The Bourne Identity).

The X-verse spinoff looked to be ready to go under Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl director Gore Verbinski before he exited the project in January.

The split, citing scheduling issues, was deemed an amicable one.

Tatum’s involvement has been unaffected by the carousel of directors: Gambit is the star and producer’s passion project and will get underway once a director is secured.

Described as a superpowered heist movie with comedic elements, Gambit will see the ragin’ Cajun caught up in a heist gone bad — a spin on Ocean’s Eleven and Romeo & Juliet with mutants.

The story will see the slick Remy LeBeau’s attempts to unite two factions of his adopted family known as the Thieves Guild, who helped turn the card-tossing mutant into a master thief.

“I think we got super, super lucky,” Tatum said last summer of the frequent delays. “I think a lot of setbacks, we’ll look at them in hindsight as giant blessings.”

Tatum, who pointed to R-rated Fox productions Deadpool and Logan as teachers, said the movies “knocked down a lot of doors for us to be able to do things that we wanted to do in the first place.”

Fox’s slate of upcoming X-Men films was reconfigured in March when The New Mutants and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, both previously set to hit theaters in 2018, were pushed back to 2019. The studio next releases surefire hit Deadpool 2 on May 18.

Gambit was being readied for a Valentine’s Day 2019 release before a delay pushed it to June 7, 2019. Its newest release date is TBD.