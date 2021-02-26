The Russo Brothers Compare Themselves to Holland Brothers in Adorable Meme

✖

There are a lot of famous siblings in Hollywood, including Joe and Anthony Russo, who rose to fame directing multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including Avengers: Endgame. The directing duo's latest project is Cherry, which stars Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland. Holland has some brothers of his own, including Harry Holland, who makes a cameo appearance in Cherry and will also be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Harry Holland recently took to Instagram to share a photo with his brother, which he captioned, "The Holland Brothers," and the Russos reshared it in the most adorable way.

The photo of the Hollands was put side-by-side next to an old photo of the Russos. Instagram user @thollandersclub captioned it, "Why I’ve got a feeling they’re going to be like the next Russo Brothers." The Russos shared the image, adding, "Does it go both ways?? Can we be like the next Holland Bros??' Harry Holland replied, "Love it," with a fire emoji. You can check out the photos below:

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Tom Holland told Jimmy Fallon about his brother's cameos in both films.

"Yes, in Cherry, he has a small cameo in Cherry, and he plays a character called the shaky kid, and he's a drug dealer," Tom explained. "So we kind of had this idea that in every film I would be in that Harry would reprise his role as the shaky kid. So he is back again in his own sort of weird MCU Cinematic Universe cameo as the ecstasy-dealing shaky kid."

"It’s interesting. In the scene, he gets flipped upside-down. Spider-Man webs him upside-down, and then he’s swinging back and forth while I’m having an argument with someone, and he’s kind of singing through frame," Holland shared. "And I’ve obviously done that for years. Being upside-down is second nature for me now, so I know how difficult it can be. So at the beginning of the day, I was making the takes extra, extra long just to see how long it would take before he blacked out," Holland added with a laugh. "But then towards the end of the day, I really did start to get worried about him. And I was sort of saying to the director, ‘Listen, man, we got to move on now. Look at him, he can hardly speak anymore.'"

Holland continued, "It’s a funny scene, though, and it was really fun for me to get to share that moment with him. I’m sure my mum and dad will be very proud." You can watch the full interview here.

Cherry is now streaming on Apple TV+, and Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.