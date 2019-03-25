Chris Evans Tried to Call in to Apple Livestream Early But No One Picked Up

On Monday afternoon, Apple will be hosting a live-stream where the company will likely make quite a few announcements about its original TV series that have been in development for some time, as well as the potential streaming service where all of these projects will be available. Until now, all of these upcoming shows have been a total mystery, even though Apple has managed to bring in top talent like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carrell, and Chris Evans. Yes, Captain America will be appearing in an Apple TV series in the not-so-distant future, and it looks like the Avengers star might be helping with the presentation on Monday. However, it seems as though Evans was a little too early to the party.

Apple started the stream on Sunday, getting fans excited about what’s to come when the actual event begins. Several different cameras positioned around the Steve Jobs Theater showed the image of an enormous iPhone on the stage. Every so often, something would happen on the phone to keep viewers invested. This is where Evans came into the picture.

More than once, the widely-known iPhone ringtone would begin playing and the screen would light up with Chris Evans’ face, showing that he was trying to call in to the stream. Of course, since there was no one in the actual theater at the time, his calls went unanswered. You can watch Evans’ attempt to call in below.

It makes sense for Evans to be involved with Apple‘s announcement event, as he’s already set to star in one of the studio’s upcoming series. Evans landed the leading role in Defending Jacob, a limited series based on William Landay’s novel of the same name. Evans will play Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney in Massachusetts whose son becomes a suspect in a murder that he’s investigating.

Hopefully, once the stream actually begins on Monday, Evans will call in once again, or appear at the Steve Jobs Theater in person.

Are you looking forward to Apple’s big live-stream event? Let us know in the comments!

