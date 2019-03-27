Chris Evans Turned Down the Captain America Role Twice

For actors, it seems like there is no better gig than the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The franchise has become a top-earner within Hollywood as the eyes of the world are upon the Avengers. It might be hard to imagine someone passing up a role in the franchise, but it turns out Chris Evans was that certain someone years ago.

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter published a piece on Evans documenting his career and personal life. It was there the publication shed light on Evans’ initial decision to turn down the role of Captain America, and the actor did so because it felt too good to be true.

“Getting the [Captain America] offer felt to me like the epitome of temptation. The ultimate job offer, on the biggest scale. I’m supposed to say no to this thing. It felt like the right thing to do,” Evans explained.

As the report details, Evans passed on the first offer Marvel Studios came out with for a nine-film deal. He also passed on the second deal for six films, but he did visit Marvel Studios’ then-location in Manhattan Beach. Still, the actor said he had no desire to take on the project.

“You see the pictures, and you see the costumes, and it’s cool. But I’d now woken up the day after saying no and felt good, twice.”

Still, the team at Marvel Studios wasn’t about to let their first pick for Steve Rogers walk so easily. The company pursued Evans a bit longer, and the actor went on to consult his friends and mentors about the decision. Ultimately, Evans took the role, but the weight of the gig opened him up to therapy. Now, The Hollywood Reporter says Evans is a major supporter of therapy as it helped him cope with the anxiety that nearly cost him the role of Captain America, and he still goes when his busy schedule permits.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

