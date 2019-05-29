Marvel Stars Hilariously Respond to Chelsea Peretti’s Viral Tweet About Having Hologram Legs Controlled by Chris Evans

We’ve been saying it since the Avengers: Infinity War press tour kicked off last year: Marvel movie stars’ social media interactions are almost as entertaining as the actual movies they star in. Today we actually have two popular fan franchises colliding on Twitter, as former Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea has started one of the more strange and hilarious discussion amongst some Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni.

It all began with fan who had a bizarre dream involving Peretti and Chris Evans, and a pair of hologram legs. See for yourself:

Last night I dreamt that @ChrisEvans had to help @chelseaperetti walk around the grocery store because her legs were holograms and couldn’t support her. What does it mean??? — Francesca (@msfrancescaaloe) May 28, 2019

Things got turned up a major notch when Chelsea Peretti noticed the tweet, and ever the comedienne, responded with this:

I guess now is as good a time as any to announce: My legs have turned to holograms and @ChrisEvans has been helping me walk around https://t.co/aMDMd8077s — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 28, 2019

Well, Peretti took “Francesca’s” bump of this ball and set it – but it was Chris Evans himself who came through and spiked it:

I got you. We’ll get through this. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 29, 2019

Seeing Chris Evans jump into the conversation got fans pumped up even more – not just because of Evans’ funny remark, but because seeing him interact with Chelsea Peretti has inspired a new hope:

You would think it all ended there, but one Marvel fans added a caveat that kept the ball in play!

Upvote, provided @DonCheadle is there too. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) May 29, 2019

As the watchful guardian of MCU Twitter, Don Cheadle saw that mention and jumped into this fray. Given his history in the MCU, Cheadle was understandably annoyed by any talk of someone getting some nifty hologram legs:

oh, great. SHE gets the leg assist. meanwhile … https://t.co/rqmvhl88UD — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 29, 2019

Cheadle’s Rhodey got a crippling injury battling Chris Evans’ Captain America and his squad in Captain America: Civil War, until Tony Stark/Iron Man made him a pair of prosthetic legs. But if you’re waiting for Evans to express remorse about the misery Steve Rogers caused Rhodey, you better keep waiting:

You got yourself into that mess. Hologram legs can happen to anyone. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 29, 2019

If anything worthwhile comes out of this weird social media interaction, it will be Evans and Cheadle actually showing up on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Rhodey getting an upgraded pair of legs in a future MCU movie. Let’s make it happen tweeters!

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is slated for release in 2021.