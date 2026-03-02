New Spider-Man TV Show’s Villains Officially Revealed (& Their Costumes Look Perfect)

We’ve finally gotten a better look at the villains from Spider-Noir, courtesy of CCXP. Possibly the most exciting Marvel TV show of the year, Spider-Noir is a reimagining of the Spider-Man mythos that stars Nicolas Cage. A recent trailer for Spider-Noir left the internet hungry for more, giving a glimpse of Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir, Li Jun Li’s Cat Hardy, and so much more. There were only tantalizing, shadowy glimpses of the villains, though.

All that has changed at CCXP, where official day-badges present a first look at Spider-Noir‘s characters. CCXP has released an official video teasing them, which is accompanied by a riff on the Spider-Man theme tune. We don’t know whether this will be the tune for the show itself, but if it is, it’s a tremendous one. You can watch the video below.

Who Are Spider-Noir’s Villains?

Spider-Noir is a gritty, grounded version of the Spider-Man story set in 1930s New York. That means there’s even less spandex than in Fox’s original X-Men movies, with a focus instead on redesigning the characters for a world of mobsters and crime bosses. The badges show:

Jack Huston as Sandman

Brendan Gleeson’s Silvermane

Li Jun Lee’s Cat Hardy (clearly the Spider-Noir version of Black Cat)

Abraham Popoola as an unknown character

An unknown actor who’s playing the part of Electro

Sandman previously appeared in Spider-Man 3, played by Thomas Haden Church, while Jame Foxx was Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2; both reprized their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is, however, the first time either Silvermane or Black Cat have made their way into live-action; Silvermane is a classic mobster boss, while the Spider-Man Noir version of Black Cat in the comics runs a club. Commonly known as Felicia Hardy, Black Cat is something of an antihero and enemy-turned-lover for many incarnations of Spider-Man. It will be thrilling to see what approach Spider-Noir takes.

The various costume designs are tremendous, clearly evoking a sense of 1930s New York. The mystery, of course, is just how the various Spider-Noir villains get their powers. In the comics, Sandman was transformed by exposure to atomic radiation; but this show is set well before the atom bomb was developed. Electro’s electricity-manipulating abilities, likewise, tend to require fairly advanced technology. It’s possible we’ll get origin stories; alternatively, they may well already be active in New York’s criminal underworld when private eye Ben Reilly (not Peter Parker in this reality) gains powers of his own.

