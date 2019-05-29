Chris Evans Wants to Make a Buddy Comedy With Avengers Co-Star Chris Hemsworth

After playing the stoic pillars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the better part of a decade, friends and co-stars Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth are ready to try something a little different with their careers. Hemsworth has already started down this path, even in his later MCU films, trading in his Asgardian sensibilities for a wild sense of humor. Between his roles in Avengers: Endgame, Ghostbusters, and the upcoming Men in Black reboot, Hemsworth has made it clear that he’s down for more comedic roles, and it sounds like Evans wants in on the action.

The duo have become good friends during their time with Marvel Studios, beginning with the first Avengers film in 2012. In fact, the two have gotten so close over the years that Hemsworth claims he and Evans can’t do press tours together because they’d spend their time “screwing around and none of it is on topic.”

It may sound like a stretch, but the story Hemsworth told is very true. Variety reached out to Evans for a comment on the matter, and the Captain America star confirmed what his friend had claimed. However, he didn’t stop there. After acknowledging the fact that the duo aren’t allowed to do press together, Evans said that he’d like to break the molds of their Marvel characters and star in a buddy comedy with Hemsworth sometime in the future.

“We had too much fun together, and truly like kids in school, we were separated because we couldn’t get shit done,” Evans said of his relationship with Hemsworth. He later added his own ideas about the next movie they should do together, “I would love to do one of those ’80s buddy comedies, where we could shed the characters we are known for.”

The turn for Hemsworth has already started. Even though he’s still taking on serious action roles from time to time, Hemsworth is also down for a comedic turn at any time. It’s this ability to be both series and hilarious in the same movie that kept the actor interested in Thor, when he thought he was ready to hang it up. After getting together with Taika Waititi for Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth is having more fun with the God of Thunder than ever before, and he’s made it clear that he’d play the role again if given the opportunity.

